The Edmonton Oilers are set for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. The Golden Knights are underdogs (+105) in this matchup with the Oilers (-125).

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Edmonton's 89 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 7 goals 60 times.

The Oilers are 20-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Golden Knights have secured an upset victory in nine, or 75.0%, of the 12 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Edmonton is 18-6 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Vegas is 5-2 when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+115) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+135) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+105)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.9 3.8 2.2

