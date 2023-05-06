Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6 features the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights facing off at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0.

Tune in to TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the match unfold as the Oilers and Golden Knights square off.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG 3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM 3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 1/14/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 EDM 11/19/2022 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) EDM

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.

The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per outing) lead the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that time.

Oilers Key Players