How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6 features the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights facing off at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0.
Tune in to TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the match unfold as the Oilers and Golden Knights square off.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|6-4 VEG
|3/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|7-4 EDM
|3/25/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
|1/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|4-3 EDM
|11/19/2022
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/OT) EDM
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.
- The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per outing) lead the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
