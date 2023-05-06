Wilmer Flores takes a two-game homer streak into the San Francisco Giants' (14-17) game versus the Milwaukee Brewers (18-14) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Oracle Park.

The Giants will give the ball to Alex Cobb (1-1, 2.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Colin Rea (0-2, 4.79 ERA).

Giants vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (1-1, 2.43 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-2, 4.79 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants will send Cobb (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 35-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 2.43, an 8.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.290.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Cobb has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.79 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Over four games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.79 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to his opponents.

Rea will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

