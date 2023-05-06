Player props are available for Thairo Estrada and Rowdy Tellez, among others, when the San Francisco Giants host the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 40 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .339/.395/.500 on the season.

Estrada will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three walks and an RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Astros May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has recorded 20 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.

He has a .250/.444/.538 slash line on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 1 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has four doubles, nine home runs, 13 walks and 22 RBI (25 total hits).

He has a .255/.336/.571 slash line so far this season.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Rockies May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Angels Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 26 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .224/.328/.388 so far this year.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies May. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

