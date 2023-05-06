The San Francisco Giants (14-17) and the Milwaukee Brewers (18-14) will square off on Saturday, May 6 at Oracle Park, with Alex Cobb pitching for the Giants and Colin Rea taking the hill for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +145 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored nine times and won three of those games.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 63.6% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Giants have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (63.6%) in those contests.

The Brewers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

The Brewers are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.