How to Watch the Giants vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will aim to outdo Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Giants vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank fourth in baseball with 51 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- San Francisco is 11th in MLB, slugging .425.
- The Giants rank 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- San Francisco is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (141 total).
- The Giants' .321 on-base percentage ranks 16th in MLB.
- Giants hitters strike out 10.5 times per game, the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.
- San Francisco has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.323).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will send Alex Cobb (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Cobb has two quality starts this year.
- Cobb is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Padres
|L 6-4
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Yu Darvish
|5/1/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Luis Garcia
|5/2/2023
|Astros
|W 2-0
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Hunter Brown
|5/3/2023
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Framber Valdez
|5/5/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-4
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Corbin Burnes
|5/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Colin Rea
|5/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Freddy Peralta
|5/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Trevor Williams
|5/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Patrick Corbin
|5/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Josiah Gray
|5/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Tommy Henry
