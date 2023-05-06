LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will aim to outdo Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank fourth in baseball with 51 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

San Francisco is 11th in MLB, slugging .425.

The Giants rank 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.

San Francisco is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (141 total).

The Giants' .321 on-base percentage ranks 16th in MLB.

Giants hitters strike out 10.5 times per game, the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

San Francisco has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).

The Giants have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.323).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Alex Cobb (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Cobb has two quality starts this year.

Cobb is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Padres L 6-4 Away Alex Cobb Yu Darvish 5/1/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Ross Stripling Luis Garcia 5/2/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Anthony DeSclafani Hunter Brown 5/3/2023 Astros W 4-2 Away Logan Webb Framber Valdez 5/5/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Home Sean Manaea Corbin Burnes 5/6/2023 Brewers - Home Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/7/2023 Brewers - Home Ross Stripling Freddy Peralta 5/8/2023 Nationals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Trevor Williams 5/9/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Webb Patrick Corbin 5/10/2023 Nationals - Home Sean Manaea Josiah Gray 5/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Alex Cobb Tommy Henry

