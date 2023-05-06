Giants vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores will take the field against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.
The favored Giants have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +145. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.
Giants vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-175
|+145
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have been favored on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've finished 3-6 in those games.
- San Francisco has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
- San Francisco has combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times this season for a 15-13-3 record against the over/under.
- The Giants have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-7
|6-10
|8-9
|6-8
|8-12
|6-5
