The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores will take the field against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +145. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -175 +145 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been favored on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've finished 3-6 in those games.

San Francisco has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times this season for a 15-13-3 record against the over/under.

The Giants have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-7 6-10 8-9 6-8 8-12 6-5

