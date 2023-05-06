Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (18-14) and San Francisco Giants (14-17) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on May 6.

The probable starters are Alex Cobb (1-1) for the Giants and Colin Rea (0-2) for the Brewers.

Giants vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have won three out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

San Francisco has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and lost that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco ranks 16th in the majors with 141 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule