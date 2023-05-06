Chandler Stephenson will be on the ice Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena. Thinking about a wager on Stephenson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson has averaged 19:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

Stephenson has a goal in 16 games this year through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Stephenson has a point in 47 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stephenson has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 81 Games 9 65 Points 4 16 Goals 2 49 Assists 2

