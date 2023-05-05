The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (hitting .368 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .509, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
  • Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 79.3% of his games this season (23 of 29), with at least two hits 11 times (37.9%).
  • Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (13.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Estrada has driven in a run in eight games this year (27.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this season (48.3%), including six games with multiple runs (20.7%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.53).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 47th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
