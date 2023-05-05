The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (hitting .368 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .509, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 79.3% of his games this season (23 of 29), with at least two hits 11 times (37.9%).

Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (13.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has driven in a run in eight games this year (27.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (48.3%), including six games with multiple runs (20.7%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

