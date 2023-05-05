Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mitch Haniger -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Brewers Player Props
|Giants vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Brewers Odds
|Giants vs Brewers Prediction
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .250.
- Haniger has had a base hit in five of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Haniger has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 47th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 53rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.