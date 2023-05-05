Mitch Haniger -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .250.
  • Haniger has had a base hit in five of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In seven games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Haniger has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 47th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 53rd.
