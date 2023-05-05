Mitch Haniger -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .250.

Haniger has had a base hit in five of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Haniger has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

