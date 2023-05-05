The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr and his .871 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 20 hits and an OBP of .442, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season.

He ranks 91st in batting average, third in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Wade has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 28 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.9% of those games.

Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (21.4%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has driven in a run in eight games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 28 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings