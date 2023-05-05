LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr and his .871 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 20 hits and an OBP of .442, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season.
- He ranks 91st in batting average, third in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 28 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (21.4%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has driven in a run in eight games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 28 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- The Brewers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.01), 29th in WHIP (1.129), and 53rd in K/9 (7.2).
