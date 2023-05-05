Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Joey Bart -- 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart has three doubles and two walks while batting .302.
- Bart has had a hit in nine of 15 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.
- Bart has an RBI in one game this season.
- In four of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Burnes (3-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.01), 29th in WHIP (1.129), and 53rd in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
