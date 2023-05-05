Joey Bart -- 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Joey Bart At The Plate

  • Bart has three doubles and two walks while batting .302.
  • Bart has had a hit in nine of 15 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.
  • Bart has an RBI in one game this season.
  • In four of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • The Brewers will send Burnes (3-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.01), 29th in WHIP (1.129), and 53rd in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
