Joey Bart -- 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart has three doubles and two walks while batting .302.

Bart has had a hit in nine of 15 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.

Bart has an RBI in one game this season.

In four of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings