Joc Pederson -- hitting .233 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

  • Pederson is batting .233 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Pederson has picked up a hit in 13 games this season (68.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (15.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pederson has picked up an RBI in 47.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games.
  • In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Burnes (3-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 47th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 53rd.
