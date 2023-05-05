Joc Pederson -- hitting .233 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .233 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 13 games this season (68.4%), including one multi-hit game.

Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (15.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 47.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games.

In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings