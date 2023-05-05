Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joc Pederson -- hitting .233 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on May 5 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .233 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 13 games this season (68.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (15.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 47.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games.
- In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Burnes (3-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 47th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 53rd.
