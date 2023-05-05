The Milwaukee Brewers hope to break their four-game losing run versus the San Francisco Giants (13-17), on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (3-1) against the Giants and Sean Manaea (0-1).

Giants vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (3-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (0-1, 7.85 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

Manaea (0-1 with a 7.85 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed two innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 31-year-old has a 7.85 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing batters.

Manaea has one quality start under his belt this season.

Manaea will look to collect his second matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.0 innings per appearance.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will hand the ball to Burnes (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 28-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 4.01, a 2.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.129.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Burnes has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 47th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 53rd.

