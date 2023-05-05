Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Brewers on May 5, 2023
Player props are listed for Thairo Estrada and Rowdy Tellez, among others, when the San Francisco Giants host the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
Giants vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Sean Manaea Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Manaea Stats
- Sean Manaea (0-1) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.
Manaea Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Padres
|Apr. 29
|2.0
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 25
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 20
|3.2
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|at Tigers
|Apr. 14
|3.1
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 8
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has seven doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashed .342/.400/.509 on the year.
- Estrada has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Astros
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 29
|4-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 20 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .256/.442/.551 so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 1
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Tellez Stats
- Tellez has put up 25 hits with four doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.
- He has a .258/.339/.577 slash line on the season.
- Tellez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Yelich Stats
- Christian Yelich has four doubles, four home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI (28 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a .243/.331/.383 slash line so far this year.
- Yelich enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
