Rowdy Tellez will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (18-13) on Friday, May 5, when they take on Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (13-17) at Oracle Park at 10:15 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Giants have +100 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (3-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Sean Manaea - SF (0-1, 7.85 ERA)

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 11 out of the 20 games, or 55%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 10-9 (52.6%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 3-7 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have won in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have a mark of 6-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Giants vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+290) David Villar 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

