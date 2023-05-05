LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Corbin Burnes on Friday. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 49 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored 135 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.6 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.330 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Sean Manaea (0-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw two innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Manaea has made one start of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 3 frames when he pitches.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Padres L 16-11 Away Sean Manaea Joe Musgrove 4/30/2023 Padres L 6-4 Away Alex Cobb Yu Darvish 5/1/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Ross Stripling Luis Garcia 5/2/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Anthony DeSclafani Hunter Brown 5/3/2023 Astros W 4-2 Away Logan Webb Framber Valdez 5/5/2023 Brewers - Home Sean Manaea Corbin Burnes 5/6/2023 Brewers - Home Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/7/2023 Brewers - Home Ross Stripling Freddy Peralta 5/8/2023 Nationals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Trevor Williams 5/9/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Webb Patrick Corbin 5/10/2023 Nationals - Home Sean Manaea Josiah Gray

