Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will play LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Giants vs. Brewers Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Brewers -125 +105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

  • The Giants have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
  • The Giants' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

  • The Giants have been victorious in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • San Francisco has a record of 5-8, a 38.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 30 chances.
  • The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-7 6-10 8-9 5-8 7-12 6-5

