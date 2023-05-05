Giants vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will play LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET.
The favored Brewers have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.
Giants vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-125
|+105
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Giants' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
Discover More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have been victorious in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- San Francisco has a record of 5-8, a 38.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 30 chances.
- The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-7
|6-10
|8-9
|5-8
|7-12
|6-5
