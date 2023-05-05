Giants vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (18-13) and San Francisco Giants (13-17) squaring off at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 8-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 10:15 PM ET on May 5.
The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (3-1) versus the Giants and Sean Manaea (0-1).
Giants vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 8, Giants 7.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Giants Player Props
|Brewers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Giants Odds
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its foes are 3-5-2 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.
- The Giants have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those contests.
- This season, San Francisco has come away with a win six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- San Francisco scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (135 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|@ Padres
|L 16-11
|Sean Manaea vs Joe Musgrove
|April 30
|@ Padres
|L 6-4
|Alex Cobb vs Yu Darvish
|May 1
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Ross Stripling vs Luis Garcia
|May 2
|@ Astros
|W 2-0
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Hunter Brown
|May 3
|@ Astros
|W 4-2
|Logan Webb vs Framber Valdez
|May 5
|Brewers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Corbin Burnes
|May 6
|Brewers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Colin Rea
|May 7
|Brewers
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Freddy Peralta
|May 8
|Nationals
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Trevor Williams
|May 9
|Nationals
|-
|Logan Webb vs Patrick Corbin
|May 10
|Nationals
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Josiah Gray
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.