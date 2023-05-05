Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (18-13) and San Francisco Giants (13-17) squaring off at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 8-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 10:15 PM ET on May 5.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (3-1) versus the Giants and Sean Manaea (0-1).

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 8, Giants 7.

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its foes are 3-5-2 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those contests.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (135 total, 4.5 per game).

The Giants have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.

