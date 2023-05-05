David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (.185 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is batting .145 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Villar has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Villar has an RBI in five of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven games this year (25.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- The Brewers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Burnes (3-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 47th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
