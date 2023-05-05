The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (.185 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is batting .145 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Villar has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Villar has an RBI in five of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven games this year (25.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

