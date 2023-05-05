Cal Stevenson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Cal Stevenson, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
Cal Stevenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Cal Stevenson At The Plate (2022)
- Stevenson hit .167 with three doubles and eight walks.
- Stevenson had a hit in nine of 23 games last season, with multiple hits once.
- Including all 23 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Stevenson had an RBI in one of 23 games last season.
- In four of 23 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Cal Stevenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.222
|AVG
|.121
|.267
|OBP
|.256
|.296
|SLG
|.152
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|10/2
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
- Burnes (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.01), 29th in WHIP (1.129), and 53rd in K/9 (7.2).
