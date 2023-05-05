The San Francisco Giants and Cal Stevenson, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Cal Stevenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Cal Stevenson At The Plate (2022)

Stevenson hit .167 with three doubles and eight walks.

Stevenson had a hit in nine of 23 games last season, with multiple hits once.

Including all 23 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Stevenson had an RBI in one of 23 games last season.

In four of 23 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Cal Stevenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 13 .222 AVG .121 .267 OBP .256 .296 SLG .152 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 10/2 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 13 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

