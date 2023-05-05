The San Francisco Giants and Cal Stevenson, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Cal Stevenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Cal Stevenson At The Plate (2022)

  • Stevenson hit .167 with three doubles and eight walks.
  • Stevenson had a hit in nine of 23 games last season, with multiple hits once.
  • Including all 23 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Stevenson had an RBI in one of 23 games last season.
  • In four of 23 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Cal Stevenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 13
.222 AVG .121
.267 OBP .256
.296 SLG .152
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
10/2 K/BB 13/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 13
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
  • Burnes (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.01), 29th in WHIP (1.129), and 53rd in K/9 (7.2).
