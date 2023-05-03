William Karlsson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers face off on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Karlsson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

William Karlsson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +14.

In 14 of 82 games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Karlsson has a point in 41 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 32 of 82 games this season, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

Karlsson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 82 Games 7 53 Points 5 14 Goals 3 39 Assists 2

