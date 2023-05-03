Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Theodore are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Shea Theodore vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 55 games this season, Theodore has a plus-minus rating of +16, while averaging 21:25 on the ice per game.

In eight of 55 games this year, Theodore has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 32 of 55 games this season, Theodore has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 28 of 55 games this year, Theodore has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Theodore's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Theodore has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Theodore Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 55 Games 7 41 Points 5 8 Goals 0 33 Assists 5

