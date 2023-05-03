Reilly Smith Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Oilers - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Reilly Smith and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena, on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Smith in the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Reilly Smith vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info
Smith Season Stats Insights
- In 78 games this season, Smith has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 16:58 on the ice per game.
- Smith has a goal in 22 games this year out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.
- In 43 of 78 games this year, Smith has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.
- Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
- Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.
Smith Stats vs. the Oilers
- On defense, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|78
|Games
|7
|56
|Points
|3
|26
|Goals
|2
|30
|Assists
|1
