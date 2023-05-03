Reilly Smith and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena, on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Smith in the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Reilly Smith vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Smith has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 16:58 on the ice per game.

Smith has a goal in 22 games this year out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 43 of 78 games this year, Smith has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 78 Games 7 56 Points 3 26 Goals 2 30 Assists 1

