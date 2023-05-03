Golden Knights vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights take the ice in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Bookmakers list the Golden Knights as underdogs in this matchup, with +100 moneyline odds against the Oilers (-120).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will win the game.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Predictions for Wednesday
Our model for this game predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+100)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.5)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have posted a record of 14-9-23 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 51-22-9.
- Vegas has earned 47 points (21-8-5) in its 34 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Across the 11 games this season the Golden Knights ended with just one goal, they have earned four points.
- When Vegas has scored two goals this season, they've earned 13 points (4-10-5 record).
- The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals in 55 games, earning 102 points from those contests.
- Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal in 27 games this season and has registered 39 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 30-7-5 (65 points).
- The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Golden Knights went 21-15-3 in those contests (45 points).
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|1st
|3.96
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|17th
|3.12
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|11th
|6th
|33.6
|Shots
|31.6
|15th
|18th
|31.4
|Shots Allowed
|31
|13th
|1st
|32.7%
|Power Play %
|20.3%
|18th
|20th
|77%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.4%
|19th
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
