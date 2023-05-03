The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights take the ice in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Bookmakers list the Golden Knights as underdogs in this matchup, with +100 moneyline odds against the Oilers (-120).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will win the game.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this game predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+100)

Golden Knights (+100) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have posted a record of 14-9-23 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 51-22-9.

Vegas has earned 47 points (21-8-5) in its 34 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 11 games this season the Golden Knights ended with just one goal, they have earned four points.

When Vegas has scored two goals this season, they've earned 13 points (4-10-5 record).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals in 55 games, earning 102 points from those contests.

Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal in 27 games this season and has registered 39 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 30-7-5 (65 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Golden Knights went 21-15-3 in those contests (45 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.