Mark Stone will be on the ice Wednesday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena. Does a wager on Stone interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mark Stone vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 43 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

In Stone's 43 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 26 of 43 games this year, Stone has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 43 games this season, Stone has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Stone has an implied probability of 62.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 43 Games 5 38 Points 3 17 Goals 2 21 Assists 1

