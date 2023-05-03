Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice Wednesday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Marchessault's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Marchessault has a goal in 23 games this year out of 76 games played, including multiple goals five times.

In 43 of 76 games this year, Marchessault has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 76 Games 8 57 Points 7 28 Goals 3 29 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.