Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Oilers - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice Wednesday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Marchessault's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Jonathan Marchessault vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Oilers
|Golden Knights vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Oilers Player Props
Marchessault Season Stats Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).
- Marchessault has a goal in 23 games this year out of 76 games played, including multiple goals five times.
- In 43 of 76 games this year, Marchessault has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.
- Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- Marchessault has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.
Marchessault Stats vs. the Oilers
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|76
|Games
|8
|57
|Points
|7
|28
|Goals
|3
|29
|Assists
|4
