Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice Wednesday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Marchessault's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).
  • Marchessault has a goal in 23 games this year out of 76 games played, including multiple goals five times.
  • In 43 of 76 games this year, Marchessault has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.
  • Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.
  • Marchessault has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Oilers

  • On defense, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
76 Games 8
57 Points 7
28 Goals 3
29 Assists 4

