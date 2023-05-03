Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena, on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Eichel in that upcoming Golden Knights-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jack Eichel vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, Eichel has averaged 18:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +26.

In Eichel's 67 games played this season he's scored in 21 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 43 of 67 games this year, Eichel has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Eichel has an assist in 33 of 67 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Eichel goes over his points over/under is 67.5%, based on the odds.

Eichel has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 67 Games 5 66 Points 5 27 Goals 1 39 Assists 4

