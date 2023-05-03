Ivan Barbashev Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Oilers - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Ivan Barbashev will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers face off on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Barbashev available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.
Ivan Barbashev vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Oilers
|Golden Knights vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Oilers Player Props
Barbashev Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.
- In 14 of 82 games this year Barbashev has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Barbashev has a point in 35 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points nine times.
- Barbashev has an assist in 27 of 82 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Barbashev has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 28.2% of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Barbashev Stats vs. the Oilers
- On defense, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|82
|Games
|7
|45
|Points
|6
|16
|Goals
|2
|29
|Assists
|4
