Ivan Barbashev will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers face off on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Barbashev available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.

In 14 of 82 games this year Barbashev has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Barbashev has a point in 35 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points nine times.

Barbashev has an assist in 27 of 82 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Barbashev has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.2% of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 82 Games 7 45 Points 6 16 Goals 2 29 Assists 4

