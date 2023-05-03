Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 on May 3, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others on the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights prior to their matchup at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)
Eichel's 66 points are important for Vegas. He has put up 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
Chandler Stephenson has racked up 65 points this season, with 16 goals and 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jonathan Marchessault Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -263)
Jonathan Marchessault is a top contributor on offense for Vegas with 28 goals and 29 assists.
Marchessault Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 18
|0
|1
|1
|0
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is McDavid, who has 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) and plays an average of 22:23 per game.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|2
|0
|2
|7
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|6
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 128 points (52 goals, 76 assists) to the team.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 19
|1
|2
|3
|3
