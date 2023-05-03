You can see player prop bet odds for Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others on the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights prior to their matchup at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

Eichel's 66 points are important for Vegas. He has put up 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 1 1 1 at Jets Apr. 24 0 0 0 4 at Jets Apr. 22 2 1 3 7 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 0 1 3 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 2

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Chandler Stephenson has racked up 65 points this season, with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Apr. 27 2 0 2 2 at Jets Apr. 24 0 2 2 1 at Jets Apr. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 1 2 4 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 0

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -263)

Jonathan Marchessault is a top contributor on offense for Vegas with 28 goals and 29 assists.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 0 0 2 at Jets Apr. 24 0 1 1 1 at Jets Apr. 22 0 0 0 7 vs. Jets Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)

1.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is McDavid, who has 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) and plays an average of 22:23 per game.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Apr. 29 1 1 2 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 23 0 3 3 2 at Kings Apr. 21 2 0 2 7 vs. Kings Apr. 19 0 1 1 6

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 128 points (52 goals, 76 assists) to the team.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Apr. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 1 0 1 5 at Kings Apr. 23 2 1 3 5 at Kings Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 19 1 2 3 3

