Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round showcases the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, May 3 on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Oilers are favored (-120) in this matchup against the Golden Knights (+100).

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-120) Golden Knights (+100) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have won 16 of the 26 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas is 14-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 50.0% chance to win.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 267 (14th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In Vegas' past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.

Over their past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Golden Knights have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among NHL teams.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.

