Golden Knights vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round showcases the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, May 3 on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Oilers are favored (-120) in this matchup against the Golden Knights (+100).
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-120)
|Golden Knights (+100)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- This season the Golden Knights have won 16 of the 26 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Vegas is 14-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 50.0% chance to win.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In Vegas' past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.
- Over their past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Golden Knights have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among NHL teams.
- Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.
