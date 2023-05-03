The Edmonton Oilers take the road Wednesday to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Golden Knights' game against the Oilers can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM 3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 1/14/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 EDM 11/19/2022 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) EDM

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league play.

The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest) lead the league.

In the past 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with an 8-0-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) during that stretch.

Oilers Key Players