How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:12 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers take the road Wednesday to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
The Golden Knights' game against the Oilers can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|7-4 EDM
|3/25/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
|1/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|4-3 EDM
|11/19/2022
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/OT) EDM
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 34 goals over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league play.
- The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest) lead the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with an 8-0-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) during that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
