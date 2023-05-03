The Houston Astros (16-14) and San Francisco Giants (12-17) meet on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (2-3, 2.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Logan Webb (1-5, 4.82 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Giants vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (2-3, 2.54 ERA) vs Webb - SF (1-5, 4.82 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 37 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 26-year-old has put together a 4.82 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.

Webb is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Webb will look to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (2-3) will take the mound for the Astros, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 2.54, a 4.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.154.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 29-year-old's 2.54 ERA ranks 19th, 1.154 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.