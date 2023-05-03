Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Astros on May 3, 2023
Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker, Thairo Estrada and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has 38 hits with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 10 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .342/.397/.514 on the year.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Astros
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 29
|4-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has put up 20 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .260/.441/.558 so far this season.
- Wade brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and five RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 1
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Valdez Stats
- The Astros will send Framber Valdez (2-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- He's going for his sixth straight quality start.
- Valdez has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.54 ERA ranks 19th, 1.154 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 28
|7.0
|8
|3
|3
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|7.0
|8
|3
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|4
|5
|1
|7
|2
|at Pirates
|Apr. 10
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|5
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 4
|7.0
|8
|3
|2
|9
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has three doubles, five home runs, 21 walks and 20 RBI (28 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a .269/.386/.442 slash line so far this year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Alvarez Stats
- Yordan Alvarez has five doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI (23 total hits).
- He has a .264/.393/.529 slash line on the year.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
