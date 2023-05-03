The Houston Astros (16-14) will look to Kyle Tucker when they host Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (12-17) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, May 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +145 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (2-3, 2.54 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (1-5, 4.82 ERA)

Giants vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won nine, or 45%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Astros have gone 4-5 (44.4%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Astros have a 2-3 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Giants have been victorious in six, or 37.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Giants have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

