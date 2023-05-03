How to Watch the Giants vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:16 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A pair of hot hitters, Kyle Tucker and Thairo Estrada, will try to keep it going when the Houston Astros face the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
Giants vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank third in Major League Baseball with 48 home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 10th in the majors with a .428 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 131 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Giants rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.5 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- San Francisco has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors this season.
- The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.345 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Webb (1-5) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Webb will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-0
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Miles Mikolas
|4/29/2023
|Padres
|L 16-11
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Joe Musgrove
|4/30/2023
|Padres
|L 6-4
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Yu Darvish
|5/1/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Luis Garcia
|5/2/2023
|Astros
|W 2-0
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Hunter Brown
|5/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Framber Valdez
|5/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Corbin Burnes
|5/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Colin Rea
|5/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Freddy Peralta
|5/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Trevor Williams
|5/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Patrick Corbin
