A pair of hot hitters, Kyle Tucker and Thairo Estrada, will try to keep it going when the Houston Astros face the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank third in Major League Baseball with 48 home runs.

San Francisco ranks 10th in the majors with a .428 team slugging percentage.

The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 131 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Giants rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.5 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.345 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb (1-5) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Webb will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Cardinals L 6-0 Home Logan Webb Miles Mikolas 4/29/2023 Padres L 16-11 Away Sean Manaea Joe Musgrove 4/30/2023 Padres L 6-4 Away Alex Cobb Yu Darvish 5/1/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Ross Stripling Luis Garcia 5/2/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Anthony DeSclafani Hunter Brown 5/3/2023 Astros - Away Logan Webb Framber Valdez 5/5/2023 Brewers - Home Sean Manaea Corbin Burnes 5/6/2023 Brewers - Home Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/7/2023 Brewers - Home - Freddy Peralta 5/8/2023 Nationals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Trevor Williams 5/9/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Webb Patrick Corbin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.