Kyle Tucker and LaMonte Wade Jr will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Giants (+150). A 7.5-run total is set in the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Astros Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -185 +150 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 2-3.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their previous 10 games.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.

Read More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

  • The Giants have come away with six wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • San Francisco is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
  • San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 29 games with a total this season.
  • The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-7 5-10 7-9 5-8 7-12 5-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.