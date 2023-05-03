Giants vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kyle Tucker and LaMonte Wade Jr will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros are listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Giants (+150). A 7.5-run total is set in the contest.
Giants vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-185
|+150
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 2-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have come away with six wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- San Francisco is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
- San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 29 games with a total this season.
- The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-7
|5-10
|7-9
|5-8
|7-12
|5-5
