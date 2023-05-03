Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (16-14) and San Francisco Giants (12-17) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on May 3.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (2-3) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (1-5).

Giants vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have come away with six wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (131 total runs).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.86 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Giants Schedule