Chandler Stephenson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers play on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Stephenson in that upcoming Golden Knights-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 19:00 on the ice per game.

In 16 of 81 games this year, Stephenson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Stephenson has a point in 47 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 10 times.

Stephenson has an assist in 37 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability that Stephenson goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stephenson has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 81 Games 8 65 Points 3 16 Goals 1 49 Assists 2

