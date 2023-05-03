Alex Pietrangelo will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers play in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Does a bet on Pietrangelo intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

Pietrangelo has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 35 of 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has registered a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

In 30 of 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Pietrangelo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 73 Games 8 54 Points 3 11 Goals 1 43 Assists 2

