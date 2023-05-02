The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .509, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • In 77.8% of his 27 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In eight games this year, Estrada has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 22.2%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (46.2%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.22 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, one per game).
  • Brown gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 15th, 1.055 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
