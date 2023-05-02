The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .509, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

In 77.8% of his 27 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In eight games this year, Estrada has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 22.2%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (46.2%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Astros Pitching Rankings