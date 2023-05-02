Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .509, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- In 77.8% of his 27 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In eight games this year, Estrada has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 22.2%.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (46.2%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.22 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, one per game).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 15th, 1.055 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
