The Dallas Stars hit the ice for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are the favorite (-190) in this game against the Kraken (+160).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-15-23 record in contests that have required overtime.

Dallas is 10-6-12 (32 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has finished 5-4-7 in the 16 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 56 times, and are 43-7-6 in those games (to register 92 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 14-5-7 record (35 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 30-11-7 (67 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 36 games. The Stars finished 17-11-8 in those matchups (42 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 10-8-18 record in overtime games this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

Seattle has earned 42 points (19-8-4) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (2-10-2 record).

The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 59 games, earning 100 points from those contests.

Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 31 games this season and has registered 43 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 35-18-4 (74 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 29 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.