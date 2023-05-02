After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is batting .250 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Haniger has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in two of six games played this season, and in 8.7% of his plate appearances.

Haniger has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

