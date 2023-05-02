After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger is batting .250 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • Haniger has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in two of six games played this season, and in 8.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Haniger has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.22).
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Brown makes the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.37), 20th in WHIP (1.055), and 27th in K/9 (9.5).
