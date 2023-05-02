Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is batting .250 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Haniger has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in two of six games played this season, and in 8.7% of his plate appearances.
- Haniger has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.22).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.37), 20th in WHIP (1.055), and 27th in K/9 (9.5).
