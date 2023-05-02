LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .909 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on May 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco with 19 hits and an OBP of .443 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Wade is batting .389 with four homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Wade has had a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits five times (19.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this year (23.1%), homering in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight games this season, Wade has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.22 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Brown (3-0) takes the mound for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.37 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 15th, 1.055 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
