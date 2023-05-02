LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .909 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on May 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with 19 hits and an OBP of .443 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Wade is batting .389 with four homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Wade has had a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits five times (19.2%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (23.1%), homering in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this season, Wade has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings