LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .909 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on May 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with 19 hits and an OBP of .443 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Wade is batting .389 with four homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Wade has had a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits five times (19.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (23.1%), homering in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this season, Wade has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.22 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Brown (3-0) takes the mound for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.37 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 15th, 1.055 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
