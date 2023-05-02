The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup's over/under is set at 206.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -6.5 206.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 206.5 points 71 times.

New York's contests this year have an average point total of 229.1, 22.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks are 46-36-0 against the spread this season.

New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.

This season, New York has won nine of its 12 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 63 games this season that finished with a combined score over 206.5 points.

Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 12.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.

The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over three times.

New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (27-14-0) than it has at home (19-22-0).

The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York has a 33-21 record against the spread and a 35-19 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Heat have gone over the total in nine of their last 10 contests.

Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 5-7 44-38 Heat 30-52 3-3 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

