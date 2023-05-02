On Tuesday, Joc Pederson (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .236 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Pederson has had a base hit in 12 of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has driven in a run in eight games this season (47.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (23.5%).

He has scored at least once six times this year (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Astros Pitching Rankings