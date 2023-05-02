On Tuesday, Joc Pederson (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

  • Pederson is hitting .236 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Pederson has had a base hit in 12 of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pederson has driven in a run in eight games this season (47.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (23.5%).
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.22 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, one per game).
  • The Astros will send Brown (3-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.37), 20th in WHIP (1.055), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
