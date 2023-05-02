Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Joc Pederson (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .236 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Pederson has had a base hit in 12 of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has driven in a run in eight games this season (47.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (23.5%).
- He has scored at least once six times this year (35.3%), including one multi-run game.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.22 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Brown (3-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.37), 20th in WHIP (1.055), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
