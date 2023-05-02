The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is hitting .291 with two doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Davis has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has homered in 24.0% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.0% of his games this season, Davis has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (36.0%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (38.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

