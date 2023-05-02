J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Astros - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is hitting .291 with two doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Davis has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has homered in 24.0% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.0% of his games this season, Davis has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (36.0%), including one multi-run game.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.22 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.37), 20th in WHIP (1.055), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
