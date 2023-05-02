The San Francisco Giants (11-17) are looking for another strong showing from a hitter on a roll versus the Houston Astros (16-13) on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park. LaMonte Wade Jr is on a three-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (3-0) to the mound, while Anthony DeSclafani (2-1) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Giants vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (3-0, 2.37 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (2-1, 2.70 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

DeSclafani (2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

In five games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.70, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .223 against him.

DeSclafani has four quality starts under his belt this year.

DeSclafani will look to prolong a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (3-0) will take the mound for the Astros, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 2.37 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across five games.

He has three quality starts in five chances this season.

In five starts, Brown has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of six frames per outing.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 15th, 1.055 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th.

