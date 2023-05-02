Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Thairo Estrada and others in the Houston Astros-San Francisco Giants matchup at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has put up 36 hits with seven doubles, four home runs and five walks. He has driven in 10 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .333/.379/.509 so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Apr. 29 4-for-5 0 0 3 6 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has recorded 19 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .260/.443/.575 so far this year.

Wade brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 1 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Apr. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 2-for-4 1 1 2 7 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 28 hits with three doubles, five home runs, 21 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .277/.395/.455 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has four doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI (22 total hits).

He has a .265/.398/.530 slash line on the year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 at Braves Apr. 23 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4

