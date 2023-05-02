Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Astros on May 2, 2023
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:51 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Thairo Estrada and others in the Houston Astros-San Francisco Giants matchup at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Giants vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has put up 36 hits with seven doubles, four home runs and five walks. He has driven in 10 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .333/.379/.509 so far this season.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 29
|4-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has recorded 19 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .260/.443/.575 so far this year.
- Wade brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and six RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 1
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 28 hits with three doubles, five home runs, 21 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .277/.395/.455 on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Alvarez Stats
- Yordan Alvarez has four doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI (22 total hits).
- He has a .265/.398/.530 slash line on the year.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.